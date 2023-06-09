Suspected murder in Joensuu | “There is general shock here” – Information about the 4-year-old’s death stopped Rantakylä

The mother and stepfather are suspected of murdering a 4-year-old in Joensuu. The case, which made headlines from familiar angles, “woke up in a completely different way”, describes the executive director of the local meeting place.

in Joensuu A shocked atmosphere prevailed in the Rantakylä district on Friday.

The District Court of North Karelia imprisoned a man and a woman suspected of murdering a 4-year-old child. According to the police, the child’s mother and stepfather are suspected of having murdered the child between Wednesday and Thursday.

The case that made headlines from familiar angles “was woken up in a completely different way”, describes Viadia Joensuu’s executive director Antti Kautto.

“There is general shock here,” says Kautto.

“Of course, the parenting ability and the situation of the family in question are also worrying.”

Diakonia work working Viadia has two offices in the Rantakylä district. One is called Viadia-keskus and the other Lähiötalo. The first offers, among other things, food aid, and the second offers support for the well-being of children and families with children. Lähiötalo also has day center activities.

Both also serve as local meeting places in the area. The purpose is to combat loneliness and provide security and support in everyday life.

“If a person comes to apply for food aid, we try to offer it, but also to ask what the situation is and why they have drifted into the scope of food aid.”

Kautto does not know the family in question, but it cannot be ruled out that the family was once a customer of Viadia.

Beach village is the largest and most multicultural of Joensuu’s districts, Kautto describes. Many families with children live in the area.