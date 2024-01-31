Suspected murder in Joensuu | The stepfather was charged with the murder of the four-year-old – the mother is charged with murder

The murder charge will be read in the courtroom in Joensuu in two weeks.

A four year old the child's death in Joensuu last summer led to manslaughter and murder charges against the child's mother and father.

The child's mother is charged with murder. The stepfather is charged with murder. The stepfather is also charged with, among other things, theft and drug offences.

The prosecutor's alternative charges are aggravated assault and aggravated manslaughter.

The proceedings of the case will begin in the District Court of North Karelia on February 12.

They have been in custody on suspicion of murder since June, when the child's death was revealed.

The authorities found a four-year-old child lifeless in an apartment in Rantakylä, Joensuu. He had a considerable amount of external injuries.

The police the preliminary investigation was completed in December. According to it, burns and various bruises were found on the child. According to the medical examiner, they were caused by external violence and the child also died from them.

The police also said at the time that the child had been treated badly even before the suspected murder.

The Central Criminal Police will find out in a separate investigation whether the authorities have been guilty of negligence in the case.