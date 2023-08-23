Suspected murder in Joensuu | The cause of death of the murdered 4-year-old was revealed – Bruises and burns all over the body

The mother and stepfather of the dead child are suspected of a narcotics crime in addition to murder. The police suspect that the couple passed the drugs on.

Police says that he has made progress in the investigation of the case of a 4-year-old child who died in Joensuu in June.

According to the medical examiner’s statement obtained during the preliminary investigation, it has been confirmed that the child died as a result of external violence.

The victim was found with burns and bruises all over the body. According to the statement, they were born from external violence. The police are still not commenting on the exact mechanism of the injuries.

“Furthermore, during the preliminary investigation, clear indications have come to light that the child who became the victim of the crime has also been mistreated for a previously suspected murder,” the Eastern Finland police press release says.

The incident came to the attention of the police when the police received a report of a lifeless child in the apartment on June 8 at 08:20. The stepfather had made the emergency call to the emergency center himself.

The police arrested the child’s mother and stepfather from the apartment. They were imprisoned in June on probable cause, suspected of murder.

The police now say that the preliminary investigation has also brought to light such facts, on the basis of which the child’s mother and stepfather are also suspected of a drug crime.

“The police suspect that the couple forwarded narcotics together.”

In addition to the preliminary investigation into the child’s death, the police have launched a preliminary investigation into whether any official has neglected his duty in matters related to the victim.

Based on the report, a decision will be made later on the possible initiation of a preliminary investigation into the violation of official duty.