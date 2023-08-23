Wednesday, August 23, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Suspected murder in Joensuu | The cause of death of the murdered 4-year-old was revealed – Bruises and burns all over the body

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 23, 2023
in World Europe
0
Suspected murder in Joensuu | The cause of death of the murdered 4-year-old was revealed – Bruises and burns all over the body

Homeland|Joensuu’s murder suspicion

The mother and stepfather of the dead child are suspected of a narcotics crime in addition to murder. The police suspect that the couple passed the drugs on.

Police says that he has made progress in the investigation of the case of a 4-year-old child who died in Joensuu in June.

According to the medical examiner’s statement obtained during the preliminary investigation, it has been confirmed that the child died as a result of external violence.

The victim was found with burns and bruises all over the body. According to the statement, they were born from external violence. The police are still not commenting on the exact mechanism of the injuries.

“Furthermore, during the preliminary investigation, clear indications have come to light that the child who became the victim of the crime has also been mistreated for a previously suspected murder,” the Eastern Finland police press release says.

The incident came to the attention of the police when the police received a report of a lifeless child in the apartment on June 8 at 08:20. The stepfather had made the emergency call to the emergency center himself.

See also  NATO | Defense Minister Kaikkonen: We will explore different options for NATO's presence in Finland

The police arrested the child’s mother and stepfather from the apartment. They were imprisoned in June on probable cause, suspected of murder.

The police now say that the preliminary investigation has also brought to light such facts, on the basis of which the child’s mother and stepfather are also suspected of a drug crime.

“The police suspect that the couple forwarded narcotics together.”

In addition to the preliminary investigation into the child’s death, the police have launched a preliminary investigation into whether any official has neglected his duty in matters related to the victim.

Based on the report, a decision will be made later on the possible initiation of a preliminary investigation into the violation of official duty.

#Suspected #murder #Joensuu #death #murdered #4yearold #revealed #Bruises #burns #body

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Getafe, the first Primera club to ask for Rubiales’ resignation

Getafe, the first Primera club to ask for Rubiales' resignation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result