Suspected murder in Joensuu | Police: The body of the murdered 4-year-old had burns and bruises

The police gave more information about the death of a small child in Joensuu, which the police is investigating as a suspected murder.

Eastern Finland On Wednesday, the police held a press conference where they told about the suspected homicide related to the case of a 4-year-old child who died in Joensuu last week.

The 21-year-old mother and 25-year-old stepfather are suspected of murdering the four-year-old child between last Wednesday and Thursday. They were arrested on Friday on suspicion of murder on the most probable grounds.

At the beginning of the press conference, the police said that on June 8, at 8:20 a.m., the police received a report of a lifeless child in the apartment. The stepfather had made the emergency call to the emergency center himself. The emergency center received information about a lifeless child.

Several first aid and police units were called to the scene. The first aid arrived within about 15 minutes and found the 4-year-old boy dead in the apartment.

“Extensive burns and numerous bruises were found on the victim, the head of the investigation Petri Tirronen said at a press conference.”

The mechanism of injury is being studied. According to the head of the investigation, it is possible that the injuries occurred in connection with the events that led to the death, but this is still under investigation.

“A burn injury is always serious for a young child. It’s about serious burns.”

The police are not yet commenting on the cause of death, the suspect’s method of committing the crime, or the cause of the injuries. According to the police, all options are being investigated, but at the moment, however, it is suspected that the injuries were caused in some other way than by accident.

The head of the investigation did not answer the reporter’s question about whether it is suspected that the injuries were also from a longer period of time.

“But there were also relatively recent injuries.”

At this stage, the head of the investigation did not comment on the exact time of death or whether the suspects had tried to revive the child.

According to the police, the child was still alive the day before, Wednesday.

Director of investigations said that both suspects have been interrogated and they have been “willing to cooperate”, i.e. answered the interrogation questions. Witnesses have also been heard.

“A possible motive will be investigated, if one can be found.”

According to the police, there have been previous police visits to the couple’s home address in connection with disturbance-type tasks. However, the police did not comment further on the content of the tasks.

The police did not take a position on whether the family had been a client of child welfare, because child welfare clients are confidential information.

The head of the investigation emphasized that it is an extremely serious criminal suspicion, and the preliminary investigation is only in the initial stages.

There has been a discussion among the public about whether there is reason to suspect any authorities of the crime in connection with the case. If there are indications of this, a separate preliminary investigation will be launched, according to the police.

“Currently, such a preliminary investigation is not underway.”

Police said earlier that the child found dead had a “significant amount” of external injuries. Based on the injuries, the police suspect that the death was caused by external factors.

The police and first aid units were assigned to a private apartment in Rantakylä on Thursday morning. They found a lifeless 4-year-old in the apartment. On Thursday morning, the police arrested the child’s mother and stepfather from the same apartment or its immediate vicinity.

Suspect the man has previously been convicted in the district court of his home town for some crimes, for example illegal threats, theft and pinching. HS is not aware that the mother has a previous criminal record.

The story was updated throughout with additional information on June 14, 2023 at 2:02 p.m.