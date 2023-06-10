Suspected murder in Joensuu | “Can’t really understand” – the residents of Rantakylä met by HS are shocked and silent

The death of a four-year-old child that happened this week shocked Joensuu. Surmatalo is located in Rantakylä, which according to the residents is a peaceful residential area.

Joensuu

Joensuu The beach village is quiet and green. During the day on Saturday, there are only a few people on the move.

Rantakylä is the largest of Joensuu’s districts. Many families with children live here.

There are quite a few playgrounds in Rantakylä.

There is also a house here, where A 4-year-old child was killed this week. The child’s mother and stepfather are suspected of the act. The case is being investigated as a murder.

The house the courtyard has a sandbox, a slide and swings.

The general mood in the area is sad and upset. People are reticent.

“Can’t really understand,” says a resident of the Rantakylä area Raija Miettinen.

“Certainly a tough place for close relatives,” he says.

According to one recipient, more supervision or preventive work would be needed so that something similar would not happen again.

The importance of preventive work was also emphasized by the children’s commissioner interviewed by HS on Friday Elina Pekkarinen.

“In Finland, the deaths and abuse of children are still unfortunately common”, Pekkarinen said to HS.

“ “I think this is an exceptional case in this neighborhood and in Rantakylä overall.”

An apartment building the two meet in the yard.

“No comments are given if it’s related to that,” one of them says sharply.

“That” refers to a nearby apartment.

A woman also meets you in the yard of the apartment building, who says that she lived in that yard about thirty years ago. He also does not want his name to be made public because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Nowadays, he lives elsewhere, but he says that he visited his relatives regularly. Relatives live in one of the housing company’s apartments.

“I think this is an exceptional case in this neighborhood and in Rantakylä,” says the woman.

“I’m sad that a small child passed away, no matter where he lives,” he continues.

“Everyone imagined that it was on the other side of the street, because there are municipal rental houses,” says the woman, pointing to buildings a little further away.

“Everything happens there all the time. It was a surprise to the people of Joensuu that it was on this side.”

There are both owner-occupied apartments and municipal rental houses in the area. The woman says that the area once had a bad reputation, but according to her, this reputation is starting to get old.

The woman states that she thinks Rantakylä is a “wonderful place to live”. He says that he owns an investment apartment in Rantakylä.

Residential area praises another of the relatives who are in the yard with the woman as calm. He also wants to remain anonymous.

“Very calm and comfortable, we’ve never had any problems,” says a female relative.

However, a relative shares her second-hand observation: On Thursday morning at ten o’clock in the country, food was brought to her. According to the woman, the person who brought the food said that he saw many policemen.

However, the female relative did not see the police herself.

Police and first aid units were assigned to an apartment in Rantakylä on Thursday morning, HS said on Friday. At that time, they found a lifeless 4-year-old in the apartment.

On Thursday morning, the police arrested the child’s mother and stepfather. They were arraigned in separate trials Friday afternoon.