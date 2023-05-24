Suspected murder in Iisalmi | The woman was found dead next to the car, the spouse is accused of murder – the district court gives a decision

The prosecutor demands at least ten years in prison for the man.

North Savo today the district court gives its decision in the case where a man in his thirties is accused of killing his spouse in Iisalmi. The man has denied the charge.

The car driven by the man veered off the road on a November night and the woman was found dead outside the car. According to the prosecutor, the man had abused the woman before, during, and at the exit.

According to the prosecutor, the man abused the woman by, among other things, tearing her hair, knocking her to the ground and pressing her against the ground. In addition, the man hit the victim on the head with an unknown object or hit his head several times on a hard surface, the prosecutor says.

Challenge application according to the report, the woman had a shackle during the car ride, which prevented her from leaving the car.

The prosecutor demands that the man be sentenced to at least ten years in prison.