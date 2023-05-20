Suspected murder in Iisalmi | Relatives told the police about the victim’s struggles in a violent relationship

The suspected homicide was revealed when the couple’s car ran off the road in November. According to those close to her, the woman tried to end the relationship, but kept coming back to the man.

Jealousy, control, isolation and violence.

The accounts of those close to her paint a stark picture of the struggle that the thirty-year-old mother of a family went through until last November before her death. The woman’s husband is suspected of killing her after years of violence and subjugation.

The murder came to light after the couple’s car ran off the road in Iisalmi. Motorists driving by met a confused man at the scene. The woman was lying on the ground, and paramedics pronounced her dead. The investigation revealed that the woman had not died as a result of being kicked out, but had been subjected to violence. According to the prosecutor, the woman had been handcuffed to the car during the car ride.

The prosecutor demands that the man be sentenced to at least ten years in prison for the woman’s murder. According to the prosecutor, the man assaulted the woman before leaving for the car trip, in the car and at the exit by, among other things, pulling her hair, pressing her against the ground and hitting her on the head with a blunt object.

The district court of Pohjois Savo is scheduled to issue a verdict in the case next week.

In the preliminary investigation it turned out that the woman had already filed a criminal complaint against the violent man in 2018. Relatives said that the woman had once applied for a restraining order and ran away from her home several times. According to relatives, the woman had acquired her own apartment earlier last year, but returned to her husband.

There had been violence for a long time, possibly since the beginning of the relationship, the interrogators said. Osa said that he had been very close with the woman at one time, but had distanced himself from this, because the man did not allow the woman to keep in touch with them.

“(The accused) prevented (the woman) from all friendships and made (her) subordinate only to himself. (He) didn’t have any adult friends for the rest of the time,” one of the interrogated said.

According to relatives, the man watched the woman’s phone and may have taken her phone and wallet. According to one narrator, the man did not let the woman into the store without the children, because he believed that she would cheat on him during the shopping trip.

Close ones said that the woman had spoken about the violence, and some also said that they had witnessed it and the woman’s injuries. One said that he went to the family after the accused had threatened the woman with a knife.

“Well, (the accused) had been jealous of something again and then threatened with that knife. The children had been sleeping then. I guess there is no room for guesses as to what he has threatened in it. After all, (the woman) had bruises on her hands, so she had been touched,” he said.

He told about another time when he was on the phone with a woman and heard when the man started abusing her. Another said that he saw a man throw a woman to the ground in the yard. According to the third, the woman had said that the man hit her in the stomach while she was pregnant.

Some of the relatives said that they had helped the woman when she ran away from her home. Some offered a ride, some stayed with them.

“In general, the situation was like that, I took (the woman) and the children away from there,” said one interrogated.

According to those interviewed, the woman had been persuaded to report the violence to the police, and two said that they had contacted social services on her behalf.

“I’m not sure if he dared (to file criminal reports), or if he did a couple. At some point, he applied for a restraining order, but that was canceled as well.”

For loved ones it didn’t come as a surprise when the police told them during the interrogations that the suspect in the woman’s death was her spouse.

“It was a matter of time when this would happen,” one of the interviewees said.

“This was the fear that had been feared for many years that this would happen,” said another.

According to one, the woman herself had had the same fear.

“He himself told me that he is afraid that (the accused) will kill him.”

Those close to them suspected that the couple was held together by codependency. According to Osa, the man always managed to convince the woman that he had changed.

“Of course there were some good moments, but mostly bad ones. Yes, (the woman) sometimes tried to get out of the relationship, but (the accused) was good at asking back and not doing anything anymore.”

It was believed that the woman had seriously tried to end the relationship, but was already too weak to do so at the end.

“(He) tried to get out of that relationship, but in the end he didn’t have the resources.”

Help for victims around the clock

Zero line helps victims of intimate partner violence and their loved ones on 0800 05005. You can call the number at any time of the day.

The Woman’s Line the phone service at 0800 02400 is open from Monday to Friday from 16:00 to 20:00 and the chat on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 16:00 to 20:00. It also offers support services for those who have experienced intimate partner violence Crime victim emergency.

Miessakit ry helps men who have done or are afraid of doing violence to their loved ones.