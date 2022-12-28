Suspected murder in Hyvinkää | The police have not been able to interview the 91-year-old man from Värkää who is suspected of the murder

HS said on Tuesday that the victim of the crime is the suspect’s spouse.

Police has not been able to hear the 91-year-old man from Värkää who is suspected of murder. This is clear from the police announcement.

HS said on Tuesday that the victim of the crime is the suspect’s spouse. The police confirmed the matter on Wednesday.

The suspected crime took place on December 21 in a detached house in Hyvinkää. Last Friday, the district court of Eastern Uusimaa imprisoned a man from Värkää on probable cause, on suspicion of murder.

Read more: A 91-year-old suspect of murder was imprisoned – This is what is known about the case