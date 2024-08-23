Ciudad Juarez.- The Ministry of Health, through the Epidemiology Sub-directorate, reported that the Institute of Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference (InDRE) ruled out one suspected case of monkeypox (Mpox) of the two that had been registered in Ciudad Juárez. The test result for Mpox was negative, but the patient tested positive for chickenpox, so he remains under medical surveillance, isolation and treatment. Currently, there is a second case in Ciudad Juárez under medical surveillance. The test results for this second case are expected to be available in approximately 10 days. Monkeypox is a viral disease transmitted primarily by close contact with infected people. Its symptoms include rashes and lesions on the face, palms of the hands and soles of the feet, which may present as macules, papules, vesicles, blisters and scabs, and may cause pain. Other associated symptoms include headache, fever equal to or greater than 38º C, back pain, swollen lymph nodes, and muscle pain. Monkeypox is diagnosed by analyzing samples of skin lesions sent to the State Public Health Laboratory and then to the InDRE for final confirmation. People at higher risk of complications include those living with HIV without antiretroviral treatment, people with Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs), patients undergoing cancer treatments, people with autoimmune diseases, pregnant women, and children. There is no specific treatment for monkeypox; management is symptomatic and the risk of contagion to other people should be minimized. The Ministry of Health recommends that the population stay informed about the signs and symptoms of the disease and go for a medical checkup if suspected, especially if they have traveled internationally or have had contact with confirmed cases. It is also advisable to maintain preventive measures such as frequent hand washing, personal hygiene, and cleaning common areas of the home.