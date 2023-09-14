Home page World

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Split

A suspect in the Maddie McCann case is currently in prison. The German has now protested his innocence in several cases in letters.

Munich – The German convicted rapist Christian B. is considered one of the main suspects in the case of the missing Madeleine McCann. The 45-year-old is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence for another crime in Portugal. Now he is said to have written a letter to friends in which he accuses the police of conspiring against him.

Maddie McCann’s alleged murderer writes letters from prison

The British tabloid first reported on the contents of the letter Mirror reported. “I was in prison at the time some of these crimes were alleged to have been committed. “The public prosecutor’s office is trying to set a trap for me and hopes that I will capitulate under the psychological pressure,” the newspaper quotes Christian B. from his alleged letter. A source is not mentioned. The 45-year-old is also said to claim that there is no evidence against him and that he has not committed any of the crimes he is accused of. “They’re hoping I’ll just say ‘yes’ to everything so I can escape this mental torture.”

Maddie McCann has been missing since May 3, 2007. © Luis Forra/dpa

Christian B., a sex offender with multiple convictions, is currently in prison for seven years for raping an elderly woman in Portugal. According to police, he is said to have lived regularly in the Algarve in southern Portugal between 1995 and 2007. Where the then 3-year-old Madeleine McCann disappeared from her hotel room in 2007. Portuguese and German investigators assume that he killed the girl. However, the evidence was not enough to bring charges in Maddie McCann’s case.

Maddie McCann: Main suspect protests his innocence in several cases

However, in 2022, the Braunschweig public prosecutor’s office brought charges against Christian B. in other cases. Among other things, he was accused of three serious rapes of girls and women between children and seniors, as well as two acts of sexual abuse of children. The crimes are said to have all occurred between the years 2000 and 2017.

The mysterious disappearance on vacation and a German under suspicion: The missing person case of Maddie McCann View photo series

Since Christian B. is a sex offender with multiple convictions, the new information must be viewed with extreme caution. “Nobody knows who these people are and what happened to them. “No name, no nationality, nothing,” he continued to write in his letter. In the official indictment from the Braunschweig public prosecutor’s office, the age and nationality of the respective victim are mentioned in each alleged case. Christian B.’s alleged allegations should therefore initially be viewed as inadmissible, at least in this respect. (nz)