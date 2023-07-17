MThe alleged killer has been arrested more than ten years after the remains of four women were found on Long Island. The 59-year-old architect is accused of three murders, in the fourth case he is the main suspect. According to the Suffolk County Police Department, DNA evidence and cell phone data eventually led to his arrest. The man was a “predator who destroyed families,” Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said during a news conference on Friday. According to the area’s district attorney’s office, he lived about 20 minutes’ drive from where the bodies were found at Gilgo Beach.

The remains of nine women, a man and a girl were found on the beach on Long Island, an island off New York City, in 2010 and 2011. At least five of the victims were later identified as prostitutes who had offered their services online. The perpetrator had tied the women with belts or tape and wrapped their bodies in sackcloth. The alleged murderer, married and a father, is now in custody and will soon be brought before the magistrate. He denies the allegations. A task force set up in February last year reopened the case after years of deadlock.

During the autopsy of the victims, a hair was found whose DNA was finally assigned to the arrested person in January of this year through a piece of pizza found in the garbage. According to the public prosecutor’s office, hair from the wife of the alleged perpetrator was also found on the murder victims. The family is said to have been out of New York State at the time of the crimes. Examination of the defendant’s computer revealed that he had checked the status of the investigation at least 200 times. He also searched for torture porn and “depictions of women being abused, raped and killed”.