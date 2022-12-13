A Libyan intelligence agent suspected of making the bomb that blew up a PanAm plane over Lockerbie, Scotland 34 years ago, appeared before a federal court in Washington on Monday.

The United States charged this Abu Agila Masud two years ago because he claimed to have played a key role in the December 21, 1988 bombing. The disaster killed 270 people, many of them Americans. All 259 people on board the Boeing 747 flying from London to New York were killed. Another 11 people died on the ground after debris from the plane landed on a residential area.

"I can't talk until I see my lawyer," Masud told U.S. Judge Robin Meriweather through an interpreter. The intelligence agent is said to have confessed to his crimes in 2012. Last month it became clear that he had been kidnapped by a Libyan militia. The BBC reported on Sunday that he would have been transferred to the US and would be in jail there.

Lifetime

“Numerous families have never fully recovered from his actions,” prosecutor Erik Kenerson told the court. He said the government will not seek the death penalty, meaning the maximum sentence will be life imprisonment.

In 2001, a special Scottish court, sitting in the Netherlands, sentenced Libyan intelligence officer Abdel Basset al-Megrahi to life imprisonment for the attack. He is said to have collaborated with others, but they have never been identified. Al-Megrahi was released in 2009 because he was suffering from cancer. He died in Libya in 2012.

A court drawing of Abu Agila Masud © AP

