Jack Teixeira faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for each charge

Jack Teixeira –a former US air guard suspected of leaking confidential US documents– was charged with 6 counts of retaining and transmitting classified material relating to US national defense.

According to a statement from Department of Justice in the US, published on Thursday (June 15, 2023), the charges were brought by a grand jury in federal court in Boston, Massachusetts. Here’s the full (89 KB, in English).

Teixeira, 21, was arrested by the FBI on April 13 and remains in custody. The charges follow a preliminary indictment given by the US court on April 14. If he is found guilty, the American could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for each charge.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

In April, it became public that confidential documents from the United States had been available for months on the Discord –a social network of forums that allows audio and video linking and is used by video game players.

Teixeira participated in the online group “Thug Shaker Central”. He would then have shared in 2022 confidential US government documents to about 30 people who were also part of the virtual community.

The former US guard gained access to documents thanks to a top-secret security clearance he had since 2021 for working in the Air National Guard’s IT sector.

The material contained information about Ukraine’s management in the war and testimonies that suggest that soldiers from NATO countries (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), including the US, would be present in the nation commanded by Volodymyr Zelensky.

The documents did not present specific battle plans, but detailed the secret plans of the Americans and the military alliance to strengthen the Ukrainian forces.

The leak also released sensitive information about Canada, China, Israel and South Korea, as well as the Indo-Pacific and Middle East.

In a statement on Thursday (June 15), FBI Director Christopher Wray said the former air guard’s actions were “a serious violation” of the trust given to Teixeira by the function he performed.

“Individuals with security clearances are charged with protecting classified information and safeguarding our nation’s secrets.”he said.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland said the leaks represented a violation of US law and a risk to US national security.