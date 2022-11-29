Tamaulipas.- The Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) captured Heriberto Rodríguez Hernández “El Negrolo” in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipassupposed leader of the group known as Tropa del Infierno, the armed wing of the Northeast Cartel.

According to federal authorities, the military detained the alleged drug trafficker this Monday at 4:30 a.m., after shootings, confrontations and persecutions in the border city.

The Army transferred the suspect by air this afternoon to Mexico City and it is expected that in the next few hours he will be made available to the Specialized Prosecutor for Organized Crime (FEMDO).

Rodríguez Hernández was one of the targets of the Army, since he was identified as one of the main generators of violence on the border of Tamaulipas.

In his morning conference, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed the arrest of the alleged criminaland that this had triggered violent reactions in different points of Nuevo Laredo.

The shootings this morning resulted in the suspension of classes and the issuance of an alert by the United States Consulate in said city of Tamaulipas.

“El Negrolo” or “Comandante Negrolo” He was one of the leaders of Tropa del Infierno, an organization of hitmen at the service ofthe Northeast Cartel, a criminal group that derives from what in the past were Los Zetas and that today has in Nuevo Laredo its main area of ​​influence.