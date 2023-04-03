Russian security forces on Monday arrested Daria Trepova, suspected of killing military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky in a St. Petersburg cafe on Sunday.

“On suspicion of participation in the explosion in a cafe in St. Petersburg, employees of the Investigative Committee of Russia, together with the operative services, detained Daria Trepova,” the Investigative Committee said in Telegram.

Shortly before, on Monday morning, it was disclosed that Trepova, 26 years old, had her search and capture ordered by the Ministry of the Interior.

According to the report of the Ministry of Health of Russia this Monday, ten of the 32 wounded in the attack in which Tatarsky died are in serious condition.

Trepova was already in the crosshairs of Russian authorities in February 2022, when she was sentenced to ten days in administrative detention for an “unauthorized action” against the military campaign in Ukraine.

The attack on Vladlen Tatarsky is reminiscent of the one that killed Darya Dugin, daughter of Neo Eurasianism Movement leader Alexandr Dugin (considered close to the Kremlin), in August last year.

Darya Dugin, who was a journalist, was killed when a bomb exploded in the underside of her vehicle as she was driving on a road outside Moscow.

Russian authorities accused Ukrainian secret services of being behind the attack, which the Kiev government categorically denied.

The head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, who owned the site where the bomb was detonated, said that on this occasion he would not blame the “Kiev regime” for the attack on the pro-Russian military blogger.

“I think it’s the work of a group of radicals who have little to do with the (Ukrainian) government,” said Prigozhin, who confirmed that he had given the site to a patriotic group for the organization of various events.