Step.- An El Paso man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed one Fort Bliss soldier and wounded another outside a bar on the city’s east side.

Kwesi Nataniel B., 22, was arrested on a charge of murder and jailed on $1 million bail at the El Paso County Jail in downtown El Paso, El Paso Police Department officials said Wednesday, July 24.

The photo of Kwesi Nataniel B. taken upon his entry into the jail has not been released because homicide detectives are investigating the shooting. The fatal incident occurred around 12:20 a.m. Sunday, July 21, in the parking lot in front of Legendz Bar & Grill at The Pavillions II shopping center, at Zaragoza Highway and Vista Del Sol Street.

Fort Bliss officials have identified the U.S. Army soldier who died in the shooting, which also wounded another soldier. Private Manuel R., 24, a crew chief for the AH-64D Apache helicopter, died the night of the shooting at The Hospitals of Providence East Campus on Joe Battle Boulevard, Fort Bliss said in a statement.

The second soldier, Jermaine Jeron F., 26, was wounded in the shooting, treated at a hospital and released, authorities said. Both soldiers were from the 1st Armored Division. At the time of the shooting, police were patrolling the area when officers heard gunshots at 1610 N. Zaragoza Highway, according to a police news release.

