Zelensky announced the arrest of the alleged killer of former Rada deputy Farion

The alleged killer of former Verkhovna Rada deputy Iryna Farion has been detained in Ukraine. The special services have taken the 18-year-old man into custody, the Telegram President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

“The arrest operation was very difficult. During these days, hundreds of specialists from the National Police of Ukraine and other services worked to solve the murder,” the publication says.