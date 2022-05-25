A suspected IS supporter from Iraq has been arrested, the US Department of Justice said. He is said to have justified his plan by saying that Bush was “responsible for the killing of many Iraqis”.

An attack was apparently planned on him: former American President George W. Bush, pictured here on May 3, 2017 in Los Angeles Image: dpa

EAccording to American media, investigators in the United States have thwarted an IS supporter’s plot to assassinate former American President George W. Bush. A 52-year-old man from Iraq, who also lived in the state of Ohio, was arrested on Tuesday morning, the US Department of Justice said.

According to US media, the man is a supporter of the terrorist militia “Islamic State” (IS). He is said to have planned to smuggle more Iraqi nationals into the US to assassinate the former president. In the winter, the suspect traveled to Dallas to spy on Bush’s residence, the ministry said.

The 52-year-old man is said to have justified his plan by saying that Bush was “responsible for the killing of many Iraqis and the destruction of all of Iraq,” CNN quoted court documents as saying. After the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, a few months after Bush took office, the United States launched a “war on terror”. The 2003 war in Iraq followed the invasion of Afghanistan. Bush remained president until 2009.