A 32-year-old Iranian citizen who planned an Islamist attack with hundreds of deaths in Germany has been arrested this morning in the town of Castrop-Rauxel by a special anti-terrorist unit. The suspect had accumulated large quantities of cyanide and ricin with which he planned to make chemical bombs, as announced early on Sunday by the Düsseldorf public prosecutor’s office and the Recklinghausen and Münster police in a joint statement. Ricin is on the list of biological warfare weapons, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). Cyanide is also very poisonous and tiny amounts are enough to kill a person.

The police operation in the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia was unleashed shortly after last midnight by court order at the suspect’s home, after the area was cordoned off. Police, firefighters and medical units deployed a large number of forces protected by gas masks and special suits to protect against chemical and biological weapons. Due to the great danger of the accumulated chemical products, specialist advisers from the RKI and an explosive disposal command participated in the operation.

“The defendant is suspected of preparing a serious attack against state security,” underlines the official statement in which it is highlighted that “the purpose of the search was to locate poisonous substances and other evidence.” Along with the 32-year-old suspect, another man was arrested, apparently his own brother. The prosecutor’s office in charge of the case and the police did not give details about how advanced the plans for possible attacks were or what the objectives of the captured suspected terrorist were.

Embedded in special protective suits, several agents removed chemical products in blue drums, which were taken to a provisional decontamination point set up by firefighters. The two men were led handcuffed without resistance by police officers wearing gas masks to a vehicle for transfer to the police station. One of them was wearing only sports shorts and was covered by a jacket. The second was wearing a T-shirt and underpants. “Evidence has been intervened that will be analyzed,” said those responsible for the operation.

The tabloid Bild assures that the Federal Criminal Investigation Office (BKA) had been observing the suspect for several days, after some “friendly intelligence services” alerted the German authorities to the danger of an attack with a chemical bomb. It is not the first time that German security forces have thwarted a possible attack with chemical weapons. Four years ago, a Tunisian citizen and a German woman were arrested in Cologne for producing ricin for terrorist purposes and carrying out several experimental explosions. They were arrested following an alert from a friendly foreign spy agency and subsequently sentenced to long prison terms. An expert opinion presented as evidence during the trial highlighted that the poison produced by the terrorist couple was enough to kill 13,500 people. The shrapnel-laden bomb they had made to spread the ricin could have killed up to 200 people.