The investment company Union Investment has released an employee on suspicion of insider trading. Union Investment announced on Thursday that the employee was accused of having carried out prohibited share transactions in private custody accounts outside of the company’s systems.

The person has unlawfully enriched himself to a considerable extent. As far as we know, customers and special funds of Union Investment have not been harmed.

“If the allegations are confirmed, the employee would be a significant criminal energy proceeded “, said the fund company belonging to the cooperative banking sector. The necessary documents and data had been made available to the public prosecutor’s office. It was to be assumed that it was an isolated case, said a union spokesman. The investigators had the workplace of an employee The investigations are evidence that the security systems are working.

The “Spiegel” reported online that the employee was a top fund manager who was considered “one of the biggest fans” of the now insolvent payment processor Wirecard. A Union spokesman said that, as far as we know, there was no connection with Wirecard. The fund company had long held large blocks of shares in Wirecard through its funds and was one of the company’s largest shareholders until shortly before the bankruptcy in June.

rtr