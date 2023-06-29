Home page World

Debris from the Titan submersible is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic in St. John’s. © Paul Daly/The Canadian Press/AP/dpa

The search for the missing submersible “Titan” in the North Atlantic was long and intensive – but only rubble was found. Now a ship is bringing the first pieces of wreckage ashore.

St. John’s/Boston – A good week after the “Titan” disappeared in the North Atlantic, debris from the crashed submersible has been brought ashore. As the US Coast Guard announced yesterday evening (local time), presumed human remains were also recovered, which are now to be examined by experts in the USA. According to the authority, the ship “Horizon Arctic” brought the wreckage to St. John’s on the Canadian island of Newfoundland on Wednesday.

“There is still much work to be done to unravel all of the factors that led to the catastrophic loss of Titan,” said Jason Neubauer of the US Coast Guard, who is leading the agency’s investigation. The investigations are necessary so that such a tragedy does not happen again.

Enormous water pressure probably led to implosion

The submersible went missing a week ago on Sunday after setting out to explore the Titanic wreck. The US Coast Guard had started a large-scale search around 700 kilometers south of Newfoundland with the help of Canadian forces in particular. Wreckage of the vehicle was discovered just 500 meters from the bow of the “Titanic” wreck. So it was clear: the five occupants were dead. Everything indicates that the hull of the boat gave way to the enormous water pressure and imploded. The “Titanic” lies at a depth of around 3800 meters on the sea floor. The luxury liner sank in 1912.

The Canadian ship “Horizon Arctic”, which is now lifting the wreckage of the “Titan” out of the water, was also instrumental in the search for the submersible. It had deployed a remote-controlled submersible robot, which eventually encountered the wreckage of the “Titan”. The US Coast Guard initiated extensive investigations and, according to its own statements, is also working with international partners, including the Canadian Traffic Safety Authority. dpa