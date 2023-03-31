Friday, March 31, 2023
Suspected homicide in Lahti | The police released those arrested in the apartment building raid – A new suspect was arrested in a car

March 31, 2023
The Häme police say that a local man born in 1987 is suspected of the murder that took place in the center of Lahti on Wednesday morning.

Police has arrested a man on Thursday evening who is suspected of a murder committed in Lahti the night before Wednesday. The murder took place in the center of Lahti at half past three in the morning.

Yle reported early on Wednesday that police officers armed with submachine guns raided an apartment building in Lahti in the early hours of the morning. There were several police patrols and an ambulance. The police made arrests in the apartment building, but were still silent on Wednesday about the details of the events.

On Friday in the morning, Häme police announced that those arrested and detained in the apartment were released on Thursday.

The man arrested now is from Lahti, born in 1987. The police arrested him on Thursday at eight o’clock in the evening from a car. The man was wanted. He was caught because the police noticed that he was driving a car, says the crime commissioner, the head of the investigation Jari Kiiskinen by e-mail.

One topic of investigation is now the motive of the act.

“The motive will be clarified during the investigation. At this point, it is too early to say anything about the motive,” says Kiiskinen.

The police are investigating the incident as a homicide. In addition, the police are investigating the firearms crime in their preliminary investigation. The investigation continues with the questioning of the arrested person and home searches.

