Sonja Thomaser

A man is said to have procured components for military drones on behalf of Hezbollah. The Federal Prosecutor’s Office has him arrested. He is being remanded in custody.

Salzgitter – The Federal Prosecutor’s Office has arrested a suspected member of the terrorist organization Hezbollah in Salzgitter. The man is said to have procured “components for the construction of military drones, especially engines” in Germany on behalf of the organization, said the highest German prosecution authority. “These were to be exported to Lebanon and used there in terrorist attacks on Israel.”

Officials from the Federal Criminal Police Office arrested the man on Sunday, the Karlsruhe authority further announced. He was brought before the investigating judge of the Federal Court of Justice on Monday and is now in custody. The Lebanese national is “strongly suspected” of membership in a terrorist organization abroad. The Shiite-Islamist Hezbollah (“Party of God”) has been banned from operating in Germany since April 2020.

Israel and Hezbollah have been fighting each other since the beginning of the Gaza-War. Recently, the intensity of the fighting has increased significantly. There have been deaths on both sides. The Hezbollah militia says it is acting in solidarity with the Islamist Hamas in Gaza. There have long been fears that the conflict could escalate. (dpa)