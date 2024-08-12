Ciudad Juárez— Police arrested the alleged attacker of an elderly man who was shot in his home in the Infonavit Frontera Nueva II neighborhood on Sunday night, a commander from the Municipal Public Security Secretariat reported.

The man was Francisco Guadalupe HR, nicknamed ‘La Rana’, 21, who shot the 65-year-old man because he refused to hand over a truck, the SSPM commander said.

The attacker said that he jumped over the fence of the subdivision to get into a house, since he was being pursued by two men with whom he has problems and who wanted to kill him by shooting him.

He said that in the first house he had access to, he saw a man and demanded the keys to his truck to continue escaping, but he did not give them to him and shot him in the face.

He was arrested a few blocks away and the weapon used to injure the elderly man was seized.

The SSPM Coordinator said that Francisco Guadalupe has a criminal record for the crimes of robbery of passersby, assault and crimes against public health.