More than a dozen suspected gang members were stoned and burned alive Monday by residents of a Haitian neighborhood, according to police and witnesses, the same day the UN warned about insecurity similar to that of “a country at war.”

The new violent act took place after police officers detained the armed men, in a context of strong tensions in the capital, Prince Port.

“During the search of a minibus with armed individuals on board, the police confiscated weapons and other equipment. On the other hand, more than a dozen individuals who were traveling aboard this vehicle were unfortunately lynched by members of the population.“Haiti police said in a statement.

We were woken up by shelling noises this morning. It was 03:00 in the morning, the gangs invaded us. there were shots

The police did not specify the exact number of victims, nor the circumstances in which they lost custody of the suspects, who were later murdered by inhabitants of the wealthy neighborhood of Canapé-Vert, in the south of Port-au-Prince.

But the violence began before dawn, chen gang members broke into several residential neighborhoods in the capital, robbed houses and attacked neighbors, according to witnesses. “The noise of projectiles woke us up this morning. It was 03:00 in the morning, the gangs invaded us. There were shots,” he told a resident of the Turgeau neighborhood, also in the south of the capital.

“If the gangs invade us, we are going to defend ourselves, we also have our own weapons, we have machetes, we are going to take their weapons, we are not going to run away“added another neighbor, very tense.

Gang members broke into several residential neighborhoods in the capital, robbed houses and attacked neighbors, according to witnesses. Photo: RICARDO PIERRÍN. AFP

‘Country at war’

Earlier, the UN declared that insecurity in the Haitian capital has reached levels “comparable to those of a country at war”, in a report in which he underscores the significant increase in homicides and kidnappings in the country. “The Haitian people are victims of one of the worst human rights crises for decades and in a situation of great humanitarian emergency“Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in the report.

“The high number of deaths and the growing area controlled by armed gangs mean that insecurity in the capital has reached levels comparable to those of countries in a situation of armed conflict,” he added.

Smoke is seen in the Turgeau commune of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on April 24, 2023, as gangs take over areas of Haiti. See also How can travelers to countries where "monkeypox" is common protect themselves? Photo: RICARDO PIERRÍN. AFP

Between January 1 and March 31, the period studied by the report, the number of homicides on the Caribbean island increased by 21 percent compared to the previous quarter (815 against 673), and that of kidnappings by 63 percent. percent (637 vs. 391).

Armed gangs “continue to dispute control of territory in the Port-au-Prince metropolitan area and it extends to neighborhoods that until now were exempt” from criminal violence, according to the report. This means that “the situation of people living in areas controlled by armed gangs is appalling” and “it radically deteriorates in the areas that have been new targets for gangs”.

The report highlighted in particular the situation of the inhabitants of the Cité Soleil neighborhood, on the outskirts of the capital, where snipers shoot passers-by from the rooftops. “Fighting rages in the Cité Soleil“The UN humanitarian coordinator for Haiti said in a statement on Sunday.

“Inhabitants feel besieged. They cannot leave their homes for fear of armed violence and terror imposed by gangs,” he added. In this context, the Secretary General considered it necessary to “urgently deploy a specialized international armed force”in particular to help the police restore order.

Antonio Guterres transmitted in October last year a request for help from Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who asked the Security Council to send this force. With no concrete results since then, although some countries have expressed their willingness to participate, none seem to want to lead the force.

AFP

