Bordighera – A group of Bangladeshis who arrived on the Riviera from Turin on a minibus felt ill after eating rice that they had prepared in advance for the trip. The group, made up of about twenty people, had stopped on the Bordighera seafront, in a shaded green area, for lunch. In the early afternoon, some of them began to feel ill, displaying typical symptoms of food poisoning. After the alarm was raised on 112, they were assisted by the personnel of numerous ambulances – Red Cross, Blue Cross and Green Cross – and transported to the three emergency rooms in the province: in Bordighera, Sanremo and Imperia.