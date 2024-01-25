court caseAfter working 'hard' in the port of Rotterdam for 27 years, Jeroen van O. (48) was suddenly arrested. According to the prosecutor, he earned a lot of money by helping criminals smuggle cocaine. He himself denies: 'I have no idea who those people from the chats are.'
Eric Oosterom
Latest update:
17:17
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Suspected #dock #worker #creative #excuse #piles #money #39Don39t #paying #card39
Leave a Reply