Another actor from Bihar died in Mumbai under suspicious circumstances. Originally living in Sikanderpur, Muzaffarpur, Bollywood debutant Akshat Utkarsh worked in the film industry in Mumbai. After the incident, the relatives of the deceased have accused Akshat Utkarsh of murder.

In this regard, the relative of the deceased Ranjit Singh said that Akshat had spoken to his father at 9 pm on Sunday night. Subsequently, news of his death was received late in the night. Akshat’s maternal uncle has accused the Mumbai police of not cooperating. Akshat was the son of Vijayant Chaudhary alias Raju Chaudhary, a resident of Sikanderpur in Muzaffarpur.

The family members of Akshat accused the Mumbai police of not saying that they had not cooperated in the matter nor registered any case in this regard.

Let us tell you that earlier, Sushant Singh Rajput, an actor originally from Bihar and now resident of Purnia, died under suspicious circumstances. The Mumbai Police had registered a case of suicide in the case. SIT of Bihar went to Mumbai to investigate the case after the supporters and Sushant’s father filed a case in Patna on social media. Much political rhetoric was made about this. In the case, the Supreme Court handed over the investigation of Sushant case to CBI.