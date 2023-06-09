Friday, June 9, 2023
Suspected death in Joensuu | The police are investigating the death of a 4-year-old child as a murder

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 9, 2023
in World Europe


Homeland|Joensuu’s death suspicion



Police is investigating the death of a 4-year-old child from Joensuu as a murder, informs the North Karelia police.

Police said on Thursday that he is investigating a suspected homicide in Joensuu, where the victim is a four-year-old child.

On Thursday, the police arrested two suspects.

Due to the incident, a funeral service will be held at the Joensuu church on Saturday at five in the evening.

“When we heard about the case, the thought quickly came to mind that it would be good to organize something like this. Usually, in this type of matter, we turn to the church,” said the vicar of the parish Katri Vilén for HS on Thursday.

The news is updated.

