Suspected death in Joensuu | The police are investigating the death of a 4-year-old child as a murder

The police said on Thursday that they are investigating a suspected homicide in which the victim is a four-year-old child.

On Thursday, the police arrested two suspects.

Due to the incident, a funeral service will be held at the Joensuu church on Saturday at five in the evening.

“When we heard about the case, the thought quickly came to mind that it would be good to organize something like this. Usually, in this type of matter, we turn to the church,” said the vicar of the parish Katri Vilén for HS on Thursday.

