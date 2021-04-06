Suspected criminal offenses Young man strikes another minor with a steel gun in a shopping center in Tikkurila – Police: Victim’s condition is stable

According to police, the minor suspect has admitted the act of violence.

In Vantaa a violent incident took place in the Tikkur shopping center on Monday afternoon, 5 April, in which a minor is suspected of injuring another minor with a steel weapon.

Police provided first aid to the victim and was taken to hospital. The condition of the plaintiff is stable, said the director of investigation Aura Lehtinen From the Eastern Uusimaa police on Tuesday.

According to police, the suspect in the violence has admitted the act.

“We have continued to investigate the events and the act is reflected in the surveillance record. There are also outside witnesses in the case. The suspect has been talked about as a result of a criminal act and he has admitted the act, ”Lehtinen says in a press release.

“We will continue to work with various authorities and stakeholders.”

Police reported on Monday that there was one perpetrator, and police had reached this shortly after the announcement. The suspected instrument had also been found in the vicinity.

Both the victim and the suspect are young. According to the police, the case has caused great concern among young people, especially in Vantaa. Police are asking the public to avoid spreading rumors and, if necessary, seek discussion help and support through schools or health care.