Suspected criminal offenses Young Lahti man suspected of earning one million euros from drug trafficking – “The operation has been professional”

According to the police, the man was one of the most significant drug sellers in Finland last year.

Central Criminal Police suspects a 24-year-old Lahti man of large-scale drug trafficking, including on the Tor network. During his tenure in February – October last year, he is suspected of being one of Finland’s most significant drug sellers with more than a thousand completed transactions.

The man is suspected of distributing significant amounts of drugs and drugs classified as very dangerous. He is suspected of earning about a million euros in cash and cryptocurrency through crime.

“The operation has been systematic and professional. Professionalism is conveyed by the fact that the suspect has built a kind of trademark with sales images and logos around his nickname and drug sales on the Tor network. The suspect is IT-capable and has limited his social contacts, which may have reinforced the belief that he is immune from being caught, ”the Criminal Commissioner Hans Fagerström says in a press release.

Large some of the drug stores were made, according to police, at a store called Sipulimarket on the Tor network, but the largest stores in particular were arranged via email.

The man is suspected of offering for sale amphetamine, cocaine, ecstasy, mdma, methamphetamine and ketamine, which is classified as a drug. According to the police, he procured substances for sale through the Tor network in Finland and abroad.

The ordered materials were delivered to buyers by terrain caches or by mail.

Police was tracked down by a Lahti man following a drug seizure in connection with another criminal investigation.

The man was arrested at the end of last October.

In connection with the arrest, police confiscated about 6.5 kilograms of amphetamine, 1.6 kilograms of methamphetamine, 600 grams of cocaine, two kilograms of mdma powder, 7,000 ecstasy tablets, 50 grams of ketamine and about 45,000 euros in cash from his apartment.

According to the police, the resale value of the seized substances is about 600,000 euros.

“About a third of the drugs sold and distributed for sale were seized on preliminary investigation,” says Fagerström.

The Lahti man is suspected of two felony drug offenses and two drug offenses. Criminal suspects will be transferred to prosecution in early February.