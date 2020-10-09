Suspected criminal offenses Yle: The case of an Iraqi man believed to be dead is being prosecuted for his daughter and his ex-spouse

Central Criminal Police (krp) has completed a preliminary investigation into the case of an Iraqi man believed to be dead, Yle says.

Last year, the European Court of Human Rights (EIT) ordered Finland to pay compensation to the man’s daughter because a man who had received a negative asylum decision was thought to have died in Iraq. Krp suspects the man on stage of his death with his close circle.

The case is now being transferred to the prosecution of the daughter of a man living in Finland and this ex-spouse. The Iraqi man himself is reportedly still in Iraq, as is the fourth suspect, who according to Yle is the Iraqi man’s wife.