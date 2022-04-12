Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Suspected criminal offenses Well-known Finnish winemaker Juha Berglund released from criminal suspicion of selling alcohol

April 12, 2022
in World Europe
The prosecutor decided not to prosecute the distance selling of the alcohol.

Known a Finnish winegrower and entrepreneur in the wine sector Juha Berglund has been released on suspicion of a crime.

The prosecutor has decided not to prosecute in a so-called distance selling case of alcohol. The suspicions concerned the sale of alcohol via the Internet to Estonia by an Estonian and French company. One of the companies belonged to Berglund.

The executives and controllers of both companies were released from the criminal suspicion. According to the prosecutor, based on the preliminary investigation, there are no probable reasons to support the guilt of the crime suspects.

The criminal offense in the preliminary investigation was a felony.

Berglundin and the French Carsin winery, owned by his family, has been selling wine to Alko and Finnish companies and individuals for about 25 years.

Wine entrepreneur Juha Berglund has also published several wine books and guides. Berglund founded the Decanter wine shop in 1987 and the Wine Shop in 1989.

The preliminary investigations originated from a request for an investigation made by Valvira in 2020.

Customs began preliminary investigations into the operations of about ten companies. The investigation of the part was terminated by the decision of the prosecutor on the grounds of, inter alia, minority.

The news is being updated.

