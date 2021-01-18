Suspected criminal offenses Vallila stabbing charges: two 16-year-olds accused of murder and aggravated robbery

The main proceedings will begin in the Helsinki District Court on January 29.

The charges The stabbing at the end of October in Vallila, Helsinki, has been raised.

Two 16-year-olds are accused of murder and aggravated robbery.

The suspected murder took place on October 31 at one o’clock at night at the intersection of Mäkelänkatu and Päijänteentie. The victim of the stab, a man born in 2001, died of his injuries at the hospital.

The criminal commissioner who acted in the police pre-trial investigation was the director of the investigation Jukka Larkio has previously reported that one of the accused and the victim probably knew each other but did not know. According to police, the meeting between the victim and the suspects was drug-related.

Second The 16-year-old suspects had already been suspected of stabbing in Tampere in the beginning of October.

The suspect had been detained during interrogations, after which he was released and banned from traveling. The suspect violated the travel ban on the same day that Vallila’s stabbing took place.

