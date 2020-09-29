Suspected criminal offenses Underage boys are suspected of attempted murder in a Tampere outdoor area

The victim of the violence was a man, and the suspects and the victim, according to police, have not known each other.

Two a minor boy is suspected of attempted murder in Kauppi’s outdoor area in Tampere on Tuesday. Several calls came to the emergency center from the area, police say in a statement.

The 16- and 17-year-old boys were arrested for the violence shortly before 2 p.m. The victim of the violence is a man and has been taken to hospital. The suspects and the victim are not already familiar to each other.

Morning paper says a local Facebook group previously reported that police had urged schoolchildren who spent exercise classes in the area to leave the scene. The store’s outdoor area is used by many schools as a range of exercise classes. According to police, “women and children who moved around the area” have not been in danger.

Although suspects have been apprehended, police are still hoping for information on their movements. One of the boys was wearing black college pants and a black landing jacket with a lion badge as an ornament.

The other was wearing dark college attire, and both wore black baseball caps.

Observations about the suspects’ movements are requested at [email protected] You can provide information by phone from 8 am to 4 pm by calling 0295 445 317.