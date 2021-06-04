Suspected criminal offenses TS: Animal Welfare Association withheld information about alleged abuses at stables

According to Turku Sanomat, the couple suspected of abusing the ties to the Turku Animal Welfare Association have been close. According to the magazine, a member of the association’s board received information about sexual harassment and animal abuse in the stable as early as last fall.

Turku Messaging by The leaders of the Turku Animal Welfare Association (Tesy) knew about the allegations that sexual acts against children and young people had taken place at a horse stable in Naantali even before the matter came to light last week.

The Turku Animal Welfare Association owns the premises of SR Tall and the couple who run the stables have been active in the association. District Court captured the couple on probable grounds on suspicion of two aggravated sexual exploitations of a child.

Turku According to the reports, the member of the association’s board, who left in the spring, received information from young people who had already visited the stable last autumn, according to which the owner of the stable is forcing children to hit horses. At the same time, he learned of allegations that the young adult and minor girl had been sexually harassed. According to the magazine, the young person who trusted the board member received a ban on the gate to the stable.

The former member of the board told Turku Sanoma that he would not take a position on the allegations and emphasized that he was not suspected of a crime.

Association on 17 May, the vice-president received a contact from a parent who had visited the stables stating that suspicions of harassment and forced labor had been brought to the attention of the police. The Vice-Chair replied to the contact, stating that he would pass on its contents to the members of the Management Board.

Tesy’s CEO has said that he only found out about the allegations in the news published by Turku Sanomat on 25 May. According to the magazine, the CEO has visited SR Tall weekly in recent years.

According to Turku Sanomat, the CEO has previously tried to find out who has made allegations about the couple who ran the stable. He admitted in an interview with the magazine that he has asked the parents of a stable girl to specify by email what has been done in the stable and to whom young people and children.

According to the CEO, his actions have tried to support the young people involved in the case.