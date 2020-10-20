Suspected criminal offenses Tools and machines were stolen from a construction site in Laajasalo

Some of the property suspected of being stolen was hidden in the surrounding area.

Police investigates suspected aggravated theft in Helsinki ‘s Laajasalo the night before Monday.

Police suspect that tools and machines, among other things, were broken into and stolen from the construction site of the detached house. Some of the property suspected of being stolen was hidden in the surrounding area.

In the task former patrols learned that early Monday morning police had reported vague activity at a residential building.

The police began to find out the possible connection between the events and eventually searched the apartment in the house, Helsinki police said in a press release.

Property suspected of being stolen from the site was found in the apartment. Police arrested five people aged 19-29, one woman and four men, on suspicion of the crime. Property suspected of being stolen was also found in the immediate vicinity of the house.

The property was returned to the parties.