Thursday, December 16, 2021
Suspected criminal offenses Three young people suspected of attempted murder in Imatra, police allegedly beaten a bus driver

December 16, 2021
According to police, the violence used in the act was even blatant.

Three The young man is suspected of an assassination attempt in Imatra late Monday night, says the police in South-East Finland.

Young people between the ages of 15 and 16 had committed vandalism in the center of Imatra and were just breaking the Showcase when the bus driver was verbally interfering with their activities. When the driver got out of his car, he was the victim of an assault.

Two of the young people are suspected of being involved in the actual violence, and a third had mainly described the events, however, contributing to the course of events. Police have seized the footage.

Investigation chief criminal commissioner Matti Raivikon according to him, the violence used in the act has been violent, even blatant.

“The victim lying on the ground has been beaten and kicked all over his body. Several of the attacks have hit the head area. One of the suspects has had a knife with which he has hit the victim several times,” Raivikko says in a statement.

Police have spoken to the victim of the crime and his condition is stable. The preliminary investigation of the case continues and will proceed to the next prosecution.

