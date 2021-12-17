Suspected criminal offenses Thieves took 50,000 euros in a burglary series in Espoo and Kirkkonummi, entered the apartments through the ceilings

17.12. 16:42

Two an Albanian man is suspected of aggravated theft. Police caught the men from an unusual series of burglary. The men are suspected of breaking into three apartments in Espoo and one in Kirkkonummi.

In two cases, the men had infiltrated detached houses in an exceptional way, Länsi-Uusimaa police say in a press release.

“In these crimes, the house was accessed by breaking the roof structures and penetrating the living quarters of the upper floors through the crawl space of the roof of the house. The stolen property was packed in bags and backpacks found in the apartments, where the property was transported away from the crime scene, ”says the crime commissioner. Ilmari Hallamaa in the bulletin.

The suspects caught jewelry and electronics, among other things. The total value of the stolen property is approximately 50,000 euros.

The breakthroughs took place at the turn of October and November.

The police according to the men arrived in Finland in October. During the interrogations, the men have stated their motives for unemployment and distress caused by the coronavirus pandemic in their home country.

The case goes to the prosecutor. Men are suspected of aggravated theft. The offense in question is punishable by a minimum of four months and a maximum of four years’ imprisonment.

The men have been detained and remanded in custody since arrest. They were arrested on 6 November.

The police According to him, in the current and last year, the police have received fewer reports of burglary than usual. Often, however, the perpetrators have been foreigners.

“For many, we can talk about professional criminals whose purpose of entry is to commit property crimes,” Hallamaa says.

Police point out that during Christmas holidays, it’s a good idea to make sure your home is locked. In addition, police urge relatives to visit their empty home from time to time to prevent possible burglary.

In addition, police point out that, as a rule, burglaries are rare.