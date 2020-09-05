No Result
Suspected felony offenses There was a stab within the yard of Kinnari college in Järvenpää on Saturday morning, the police ask for extra data

September 5, 2020
Based on police, there was plenty of youth within the college yard on the time of the incident.

In Järvenpää There was a stabbing within the yard of Kinnari college on Saturday morning at about 00.20, the Itä-Uusimaa Police Division says in a press launch.

Based on police, there was plenty of youth on the time of the incident. The suspected knife was carrying darkish pants and a darkish hoodie with white textual content on the entrance. He had white footwear on his leg.

The police request data, suggestions and eyewitness observations associated to the incident to the Japanese Uusimaa Police Division on 050 4563332. Suggestions will also be despatched by e-mail to [email protected]

Police launched an image of the suspected perpetrator in a press launch.

An image of the suspect revealed by the police.­Image: Police

