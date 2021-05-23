Suspected criminal offenses The woman was shot in the Alpine Village of Helsinki

The suspect is in police custody.

Helsinki A shooting incident took place in the Alpine village on the night between Saturday and Sunday.

Police received a report of the shooting at about two o’clock at night. The woman had been shot outdoors with a small-caliber gun.

Police arrested a man suspected of shooting a woman on the spot in Alpine Village. He is suspected at this point of attempted murder.

Criminal Commissioner Hannu Kortelainen Helsinki police say the woman was taken to hospital at night. He has no serious injuries.

According to Kortelainen, the preliminary perception is that the woman and the man knew each other.

“The perception is that they’ve been in the same gang in the evening, apparently at some kind of party nearby.”

The police do not have a more detailed understanding of the motives for the shooting at this stage.

“The situation is unclear, neither side has wanted to open it.”

Police has not found the weapon used in the shooting. However, the woman has a clear shooting injury, and people who were nearby had apparently heard the sounds of shooting, according to Kortelainen.

No other people were injured in the situation. Police were on site with heavy equipment. The suspect is currently in police custody.

About shooting Iltalehti was the first to report.