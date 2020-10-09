Suspected criminal offenses The woman is suspected of killing the man in Southern Ostrobothnia

The man was found dead in a house in a sparsely populated area.

Southern Ostrobothnia Teuva is suspected of killing a young woman last Wednesday. The South Ostrobothnia District Court arrested the woman on Friday on suspicion of murder, police said in a press release.

The suspect is a young adult, according to police. He is also suspected of guilty of violently resisting an official by hitting police.

Police received an alarm last Wednesday at a house in the sparsely populated area of ​​Teuva. When police arrived in the yard of the house, there was a woman who said there was a man in the house. A dead man was found in the house.

According to police, according to the investigation, the man’s death was caused by violence. The preliminary investigation of the case continues.