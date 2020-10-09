Upgrade
Suspected criminal offenses The woman is suspected of killing the man in Southern Ostrobothnia

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
October 9, 2020
in World
The man was found dead in a house in a sparsely populated area.

Southern Ostrobothnia Teuva is suspected of killing a young woman last Wednesday. The South Ostrobothnia District Court arrested the woman on Friday on suspicion of murder, police said in a press release.

The suspect is a young adult, according to police. He is also suspected of guilty of violently resisting an official by hitting police.

Police received an alarm last Wednesday at a house in the sparsely populated area of ​​Teuva. When police arrived in the yard of the house, there was a woman who said there was a man in the house. A dead man was found in the house.

According to police, according to the investigation, the man’s death was caused by violence. The preliminary investigation of the case continues.

