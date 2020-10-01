Suspected criminal offenses The suspect in two crimes against life and health reported to the police in Tampere

Police had released a photo of the suspected man on September 22, 2019, but audience tips did not help locate the suspect. There was a new homicide this year suspected of being the same man.

Of the two the man suspected of a serious crime reported to the Inland Finland police this week. According to the police, the crimes are against life and health, but the police bulletin does not tell the titles of the crimes or describe the acts in more detail.

However, both crimes have taken place in Tampere. The second happened last year, on August 18 in Tesoma. The man is also suspected of another crime related to life and health in August this year. This crime took place in a public place in Haukiluoma, Tampere.

Police released a photo of the suspect after the events in Tesoma in September last year, but public hints did not help locate the suspect. This week, the man pictured came to report to the police, at which point his identity was revealed and he began to be questioned.

The suspect is an adult man and was arrested on Thursday.