Suspected criminal offenses The suspect in the Krp’s Liberia investigation is believed to have been involved in dozens of homicides – the victims were civilians, women, children and men alike.

“All forms of violence are represented in this investigation,” says investigation director Thomas Elfgren. The case now goes to the prosecutor.

Central Criminal Police has completed a preliminary investigation into serious war crimes in Liberia between 1999 and 2003. A 51-year-old living in Tampere Gibril Massaquoita suspected of, among other things, murder, aggravated war crimes and aggravated rape.

Director of Investigation, Criminal Commissioner Thomas Elfgrenin according to the man is suspected of both committing the crimes himself and inciting his subordinates to commit crimes.

Massaquoi was a rebel group of RUF top commanders in his home country of Sierra Leone. The RUF worked closely with the dictator who ruled Liberia Charles Taylorin with.

At least in the pre-trial investigation, the criminal suspicions have not weakened. According to Elfrgen, more information has become available and the picture of certain events has become more precise.

“Illustratively, Massaquoi is still imprisoned. The conditions for his detention still exist and have not been questioned either by him or by the police. ”

Elfgren does not want to tell the details of the investigation. However, he notes that Massaquoi is suspected of being involved in dozens of homicides.

The crimes were committed against civilians, men, women and children.

“All forms of violence are represented in this investigation.”

According to HS data, the investigation has, among other things, clarified suspicions of cannibalism.

In addition to homicides and sexual violence, Massaquo is suspected of, among other things, recruiting child soldiers.

Elfgren does not want to say whether Massaquoi has denied or admitted the suspicion of a crime.

“He has given his own accounts of the events.”

The case is moving to prosecution by the public prosecutor To Tom Laitinen. The deadline for prosecution is the end of January.

Massaquoi was a witness in the UN Special Court for Sierra Leone in a trial in which key RUF commanders were sentenced for war crimes to tens of years in prison.

Massaquoi is also associated with the atrocities and crimes that took place during the war itself.

There is ample evidence, for example, that he is responsible for the summary executions that took place during the RUF’s internal power struggle.

Estimates of the number of victims of the massacre vary on both sides of the 25. Massaquoi himself estimated at the trial that there were eleven victims.

Read more: Exceptional atrocities were committed in the wars in Liberia and Sierra Leone, both involving “code name TF1-046” – Years later, police appeared at his door in Tampere

Massaquoi avoided prosecution by entering into a contract with prosecutors, one of the prosecutors in the case has reported. He agreed to testify if he avoided the prosecution himself.

Prosecution only applied to crimes committed in Sierra Leone, as the jurisdiction of the Special Court does not extend to anything else.

For this reason, the krp’s preliminary investigation has focused on what Massaquoin is suspected of doing in Liberia.

According to Elfgren, co-operation with foreign authorities has gone “exceptionally well”. The Krp has visited witnesses in both Liberia and Sierra Leone.

During the investigation, the krp has also cooperated with the Special Court for Sierra Leone.

“We’ve got the kind of collaboration we expect it to be with them.”

The coronavirus pandemic brought its own challenges to the investigation. Despite this, attempts have been made to complete the investigation as soon as possible, as Massaquoi has been imprisoned for almost a year.

Him was imprisoned in the Pirkanmaa District Court in March 2020.

Massaquoi arrived in Finland in 2008. The reason was an agreement previously concluded between the Finnish state and the Special Court for Sierra Leone. According to it, the witnesses of the war crimes trial and their relatives could get refuge from Finland.

Massaquo has a wife and children in Finland.