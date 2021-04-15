Suspected criminal offenses The Security of Supply Center paid more than one million euros for protective gloves to the wrong account due to a possible scam

The majority of the money was managed to be frozen in time.

Security of supply center (IGC) is suspected of being the subject of a major billing fraud in the glove trade.

The center has asked the police for an investigation into the diversion of approximately EUR 1.3 million in payments to the wrong bank account.

These were payments made by the Security of Supply Center to one of its suppliers. According to the center, it is possible that the party acting on behalf of the supplier’s employee has directed the payments to the wrong account.

An employee of the same name works for the supplier.

Police are investigating the case as gross fraud.

For a fee managed to freeze a significant portion before it disappeared into the wrong hands. More than one million euros have already been returned to the Security of Supply Centre’s account.

The Security of Supply Center has also received the protective gloves it ordered as agreed. They are intended for healthcare use.

According to police, the IGC ordered 50 million protective gloves from a foreign company last December. This company had previously supplied other products to the IGC without any problems.

Following the order, the IGC received billing messages and calls from a company representative and paid three invoices to the account provided by the company on 1 April.

“After the payment, it became clear that the messages about the payment had not come from the right company representative. Someone had apparently contacted a company representative. The payment for the gloves was therefore diverted to the wrong bank account abroad, ”says the Director of Investigation, the Criminal Investigator Sampsa Marttila in the bulletin.

Based on the preliminary investigation, it appears that an external party has received confidential information about the Huoltovarmuuskeskus order and the related payment transactions.

“The IGC has not suffered any financial loss in this situation. The matter has been resolved promptly and in good co-operation between the IGC, the supplier, the police and the banks, ”says the Administrative Director of the Security of Supply Center. Rain Bend.

According to the Center for Security of Supply, the investigations already carried out show that if the case is based on a criminal intrusion, it has not taken place at the IGC.

The case came to light on April 8, but police wanted the case to be made public only on Thursday.

Security of supply center procures protective equipment during a corona pandemic based on proposals from the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health. According to the IGC, protection for this wound is well available in domestic and foreign markets.

A total of about 1.25 billion different protective equipment has been purchased since the spring of last year.