Suspected criminal offenses The Romanian league is suspected of running the mating ring in Finland for more than seven years

The group is suspected of bringing dozens of women to Finland to work as prostitutes. Some of the victims are suspected by the police to have been misled by the nature of the work.

8.10. 14:24

Romanian The league is suspected of running the mating ring in Finland for more than seven years.

According to the police, the group has recruited and produced several dozen Romanian women to work as prostitutes in Finland. The case has been investigated as a suspected human trafficking and aggravated mating.

The investigation of the case has now been completed, and the case will be transferred to the prosecution. The charges must be filed no later than November 12th.

According to police, the group has been led by the city of Craiova in Romania. The women are also mainly from there, but also from other parts of Romania.

About the crime five men and one woman have been imprisoned in Finland as suspects. In addition, one man is imprisoned in Romania.

According to the preliminary investigation, the group has had six to eight executives, some of whom are related to each other.

The suspected crimes began in 2013 and continued until mid-May this year.

The police according to some women have known what they are coming to Finland to do, but some women have been misled.

Activities have taken place around the country. According to the police, the group has operated in Helsinki, Espoo, Vantaa, Turku, Tampere, Hämeenlinna, Lohja, Forssa, Kemi, Oulu, Seinäjoki and Hyvinkää.

“In addition to recruiting women, the group arranged work housing and transportation and decided who did the work and where. It also oversaw operations and raised money. Some of the women were taken away with all the money they earned in Finland, some with half, ”the Helsinki police say in a press release.

According to police reports, the criminal benefit has been several hundred thousand euros. Police have seized tens of thousands of euros in cash.

The police the preliminary investigation has also targeted individuals and companies who knowingly arranged or rented apartments to a group for prostitution.

Police have investigated the case together with Romanian police. Among other things, the Romanian police have investigated money laundering related to the case.