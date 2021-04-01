Suspected criminal offenses The prosecutor filed charges in a large-scale sexual offense case: a total of 45 plaintiffs, all of whom were minors at the time of the suspect’s perpetration.

There are a total of dozens of criminal offenses in the complex, including aggravated child sexual abuse and aggravated child abuse attempt.

Prosecutors have been charged in a large-scale sexual offense in Helsinki. There are a total of 45 plaintiffs, all of whom have been minors at the time of the suspected offense.

The offenses are aggravated child sexual abuse, aggravated child sexual abuse attempt, child sexual abuse, sexual abuse, buying sexual services from a young person, attempting to purchase sexual services from a young person, possession of an image depicting a child abusing sexual immorality, and disseminating an image that offends sexual immorality.

There are a total of several dozen criminal titles in the act. The sole defendant in the crime group is in custody.

HS said earlier that there are a total of 45 victims, who are boys aged 13-17.

The suspect, who was born in the 1970s, has a number of convictions for sexual offenses against children.

Police describe the suspect’s behavior as professional, systematic and unscrupulous.

According to the investigation, the perpetrator has used 22 subscriptions as aids in crimes. With their help, she is suspected of acting as dozens of different people, such as a woman, a man, and a girl the same age as the victim, always according to the victim’s preferences.

According to police, the suspect has established a relationship of trust with the victims and exploited the inexperience and insecurities, economic status, loneliness or background of bullying of the young people.

In return for the sexual acts and the intimate images of the victims, the suspect has provided money or, for example, designer clothes, according to police. Alcohol and tobacco have also been used as attractants.

The main proceedings will begin on 15 April 2021 and will last approximately two months.