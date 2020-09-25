Suspected criminal offenses The police are investigating a suspicion of assault at a school in Joensuu

The case, which occurred during school hours, involves young people aged 13-14. The victim, who was injured in the head, has suffered injuries that require treatment.

In Joensuu the school has revealed a suspected act of violence that is being investigated by the police as an assault.

According to police, the people involved in the case are between 13 and 14 years old, and the victim has been subjected to physical violence, at least in the head area. He has suffered injuries that require treatment.

The violence took place on Wednesday, September 23, and police in Eastern Finland reported the incident on Friday.

The suspected assault has taken place inside the school during a break. Almost all people involved in the incident have been reached, according to police.

The investigation will continue not only through preliminary investigation but also through co-operation with the authorities. According to the police, co-operation with the educational institution, among other things, has gone well. Due to the unfinished nature of the case and the young age of the parties involved, the police do not provide details of the case.

Eastern Finland the police become aware of various acts of bullying or violence connected to the school on a weekly basis. According to police, the acts have not generally resulted in injuries requiring immediate treatment or minor injuries.

School bullying and violence and tackling them rose to the headlines in Vantaa serious assault with.

Sixth-graders beat an 11-year-old student in mid-September at Kytöpuisto School in Vantaa. The abused pupil was injured so badly that an ambulance and a police patrol were called to the scene.