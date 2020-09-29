Suspected criminal offenses The police are investigating a suspected homicide in Pirkanmaa: a man and a woman in prison, according to the police, it is a “matter within the family”

The detainees are suspected of murder and two assaults. According to media reports, the victim of the murder is the suspect’s own child.

Inner Finland police are investigating a suspected homicide and two assaults in Kihniö, Pirkanmaa. A woman and a man are imprisoned on suspicion of crimes. The suspects have the same last name and, according to media information, it is a couple.

Iltalehti according to the couple would be suspected of killing their own baby.

Police have reported very little information about the investigation. Director of Investigation reached by HS Jari Kinnunen does not comment on the relationship between the suspects or confirm information about the victim.

“It’s a family affair.”

The suspects were arrested in the Pirkanmaa District Court on Monday last week for probable reasons on suspicion of murder and two assaults.

The suspected murder took place on September 8-9. between days. One of the suspected assaults dates back to the same days. The second suspected assault, according to information from the district court, took place between the last day of August and the ninth of September.

Work suspects, a man born in 1967 and a woman born in 1995 have Mtv: n reported to have at least two children in common.

According to Kinnunen, there are no third parties or the possibility of an accident. There are two victims in the crime. Neither suspect is in the position of a victim in the assaults, but both are suspected of all three crimes.

According to Kinnunen, the investigation will continue with interrogations.

About crimes the suspected man serves as chairman of the board of a religious community called the Bear People. The bear people published on the matter on Monday bulletin.

“The matter has come as a huge shock and surprise to the board and membership,” the press release says.

The Bear People is a neo-pagan religious community that practices the Finnish religion. According to the website maintained by the Church Research Center, the people of Karhu had a total of 60 members in 2018.