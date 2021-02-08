Suspected criminal offenses The October stab in the Alpine Park is also being investigated as a suspected attempted murder, police are asking for clues

According to police, a group of about ten boys attacked two 15-year-old boys in the Alpine Park in Alppiharju, Helsinki, on Saturday evening, October 10. Another boy was stabbed.

Police investigates the stabbing in the Alpine Park in October now also as a suspected attempted murder, informs Helsinki police

Earlier in the pre-trial investigation, the only criminal offense was a suspected aggravated robbery.

The purpose of the boys was, according to police, to rob property of the boys. Another boy was stabbed in the situation.

Police initially investigated what happened as a suspected attempted robbery, now also as an attempted murder.

“We have received more information about the injuries and situation of the stabbed victim anyway,” explains the director of investigation, the commissioner of crime Marko Forss new criminal title.

According to police, the injuries of the stabbed boy were life-threatening.

However, the 15-year-old boys escaped the situation and could not be deprived of their property. The stabbed boy was integrated from the hospital in October.

Police asked people who had seen or otherwise knew about the suspected crime in October to contact them.

However, according to Forss, no clues have come.

“It’s worrying, however, several months later.”

According to the first estimate of the police, there could have been as many as two hundred young people in the Alpine Park at the time of the incident. Now police are talking in a press release about several dozen young people.

“Several dozen young people is perhaps a more accurate expression because even if there were a couple hundred young people in the park, not all of them were at the scene,” Forss says.

The police according to the data, the suspects are young men dressed in dark clothes.

Based on eyewitness accounts, the suspect’s gang consisted of about ten individuals with an immigrant background.

Police are asking all young people who were in the Alpine Park on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 8 pm to 10 pm to register. In addition, police hope that guardians, youth workers and placement workers will inquire about the incidents among young people.

Even small information is requested to be reported to the police by e-mail of the youth group [email protected] or by phone 029 547 1200.